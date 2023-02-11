Credit Suisse Group Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $129.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.