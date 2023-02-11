Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 1.4 %

Crown stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 5,833.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Crown by 559.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $117,112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.