Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 4,525.9% in January

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, an increase of 4,525.9% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CPTK stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 626,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $317,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 821,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $141,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

