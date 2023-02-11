CSFB Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.73 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.15 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.96.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

