CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 914.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

