CTS’s (CTS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Insider Activity at CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CTS in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.