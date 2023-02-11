Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,622 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in California Resources by 61.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in California Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,793 shares in the last quarter.
California Resources Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE:CRC opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
