Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 115,352 Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASPA. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

Shares of ASPA opened at $10.48 on Friday. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

