Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

