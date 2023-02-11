Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harsco worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities cut Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

