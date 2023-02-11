Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,681 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energem were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energem by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energem

In other Energem news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energem Stock Performance

Shares of ENCP stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Energem Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

