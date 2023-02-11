Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $297,634 over the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

