Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 97,515 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 547.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 43.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,907 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $157,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 751,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

BIOT opened at $10.15 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

