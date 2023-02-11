Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $25.42 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

