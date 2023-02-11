Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,049 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of SVF Investment worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SVF Investment by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SVF Investment by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

