Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,115,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 254,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

