Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 22,062 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,062 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mayville Engineering worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on MEC. Citigroup upped their price target on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

