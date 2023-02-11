Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $287.00 to $291.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $16,469,299. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

