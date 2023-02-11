Curve DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62.41 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $680.72 million and approximately $62.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,899,792,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,848,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

