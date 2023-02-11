CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 1,750,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CV Sciences Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.06. 1,135,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,293. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 85.28% and a negative return on equity of 560.71%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

