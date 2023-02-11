CV SHOTS Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $76.97 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00431593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,213.61 or 0.28595908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00470076 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

