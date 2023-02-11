CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,886,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,640,509 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 5.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of CVS Health worth $656,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

