CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724-736 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 526,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,255. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

