CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

