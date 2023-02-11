CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.79.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
