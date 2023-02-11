Dai Price Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $95.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,198,402,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

