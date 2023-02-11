Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in January

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSNKY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 17,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,984. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

