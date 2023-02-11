DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167.99 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $167.99 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

