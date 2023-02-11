Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.77) to €40.75 ($43.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.66.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

