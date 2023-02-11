Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,412. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

