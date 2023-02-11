DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Issues Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.43.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

