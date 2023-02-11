DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Issues Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
DCP Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of DCP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.43.
DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
About DCP Midstream
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCP Midstream (DCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.