Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.54 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth $753,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.