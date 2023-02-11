Decentralized Social Price Reaches $8.78 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.78 or 0.00040229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $92.50 million and $353,047.70 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

