Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Up 0.6%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 7,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,572.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,550 shares of company stock worth $174,036.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

