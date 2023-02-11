DeepBrain Chain Trading Up 30.8% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $18.97 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

