Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Price Performance

About Delek US

DK opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

