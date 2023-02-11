Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €45.40 ($48.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.15.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.