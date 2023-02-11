Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

