Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $297.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.17.

NYSE:PEN opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $196.58. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.65 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

