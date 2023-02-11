DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

