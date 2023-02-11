DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

DexCom Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

