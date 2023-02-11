DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $9.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

