DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $158.90 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $158.90 million and $4.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,861.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00431834 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00098217 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00740444 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00570532 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,012,535,548 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
