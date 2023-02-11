DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $158.25 million and $5.08 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,738.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00428207 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015386 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00098231 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.00739403 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00572510 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,011,552,029 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
