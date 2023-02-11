Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 76.7% in January

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Digital Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,172,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 129,196 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

