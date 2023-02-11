Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Diodes Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

