DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 318.2% in January

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of DKSH stock remained flat at $86.88 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DKSH in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

