Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $3.58 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

