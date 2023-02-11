Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $806,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

