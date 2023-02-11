Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New $297,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intel by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 272,380 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,971,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $153,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

