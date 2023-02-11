Doheny Asset Management CA Takes $1.05 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,656,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $22,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

MGY stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

